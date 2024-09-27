Community centre in Corby raises £335 for Macmillan Cancer Support with coffee morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community centre in Corby hosted a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan earlier this week, managing to raise £335 for the charity.

Oakley Vale Community Centre’s coffee morning was held on Wednesday, September 25, and everyone in the local community was invited to pop along to enjoy a coffee and/or a cake while raising money for a good cause.

Oakley Vale Community Centre chairman, Peter Moden, had hoped that the coffee morning in Corby could raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, however was still delighted with the £335 they ended up raising.

He said: “We did really, really well. It was so well attended and we got £335. I was aiming for £500 but I was really happy with £335.

Oakley Vale Community Centre's coffee morning (Wednesday, September 25). Photo credit: Oakley Vale Community Centre

“It was really good, there were lots of people there which was really nice. The mayor and his wife were there which was also nice and he got stuck in with people which is really good. It was the first time we’d met them since taking the job and they were just lovely.

“It was a very good turnout and everybody had a really good time for a couple of hours, it was just a lovely atmosphere.”

Macmillan Cancer Support raises money to provide vital cancer services, research, and campaign for better cancer care.

They are 98 per cent funded by voluntary donations, so fundraising is essential to make sure they can deliver the vital support people living with cancer need.

For more information about Macmillan Cancer Support visit their website here.