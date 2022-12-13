The Christmas spirit is in full swing in Raunds this December as A Different Direction Choir will take their talents to The Woodpecker for a handful of Christmas tunes to raise funds for Raunds Food Bank.

Monday, December 19 will see the Marshall’s Road establishment play host to the choir who will perform a smattering of songs from 7.30pm until 8pm, collecting funds for the charity as the tunes go on.

Christmas is a time of giving, and with the cost of living crisis still looming large, the need for food banks has continued to rise.

Photo taken from Google Maps

To help combat the national issue, Raunds Food Bank is working hard to provide support to local people by way of food parcels, energy advice, addiction support, and an all-around shoulder to lean on should times get tough. Community Carols in the Pub hopes to provide a big contribution.