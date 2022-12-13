Companies dig deep to provide Christmas food parcels for the elderly in Irthlingborough

JW Clark Ltd employees, transport co-ordinator Chris Jones and driver Gary Landon, with Christmas food parcels made to distribute to elderly people in the Irthlingborough area

Seven companies from across Northamptonshire have joined forces to make Christmas food parcels for elderly people in Irthlingborough and the surrounding area.

The campaign is spearheaded by JW Clark Ltd, a grab hire, aggregates and groundwork company based at Chowns Mill Business Park in Irthlingborough, and will see more than 60 food parcels delivered to local people in need.

Kettering based Drummond Aggregates, Little Addington’s Marsh Industries, builders merchants Hevey Building Supplies, Earls Barton based Shellplant, Irthlingborough printing company DATS Print Services and Kettering’s Storefield Aggregates have joined together with JW Clark to raise £1,250 to make up the food parcels.

The parcels will include essential food items, and a few festive treats, and will be distributed to people over the age of 65 who would benefit from receiving a free food parcel.

JW Clark has received nominations of people to receive the food parcels through their social media pages and also linked in with local charities, including the College Street Centre in Irthlingborough.

Irthlingborough Junior School and Great Addington CE Primary School will help to deliver the parcels in December to Irthlingborough and the surrounding villages.

John Clark, director of JW Clark Ltd, said: “With the rising cost of energy and food, we know that it’s a very difficult time for many people which is why we wanted to do something to give back to our local community.

“I always remember delivering food parcels at school when I was a child many years ago and you don’t hear about it happening so much nowadays, so that’s why we decided to get together with other local businesses to raise a total of £1,250.

"Our builders merchants’ yard has been very busy for the past few weeks receiving supermarket deliveries to make up the 60 food parcels.

“Two local schools, Great Addington CE Primary School and Irthlingborough Junior School will deliver most of the parcels on our behalf, so it will be great for the children to be involved.

"We’re really grateful for all the nominations we’ve had from members of the public, and hopefully there’ll be some happy faces when the children deliver the parcels next week.”