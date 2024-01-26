Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new scheme that uses technology will be deployed by Wellingborough Town Council in collaboration with Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Tech will be used to enable member businesses to identify likely anti-social behaviour, to then collate reports that inform the police to help place resources where they are best used.

A town council spokesperson said: "This initiative aligns with the council’s steadfast commitment to creating a safe and clean town centre for both the public and local businesses.

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in proactively addressing issues related to crime and anti-social behaviour.

"The new scheme is designed not only to prevent and deter criminal activities, but also to disrupt the root causes of anti-social behaviour within the town centre.

"The town council invites all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to actively participatein this transformative initiative.

"Together, we can build a safer, more vibrant community for everyone.”

Funding has been allocated by the council to enable the new system to be created and run for one year to ensure that all businesses in the primary shopping area of the town can be part of the scheme.

Leader of the town council Cllr Graham Lawman added: “I am excited for the town council to embark on this collaborative journey with the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership.

“By joining forces, we are confident that we can make significant strides in the reporting crime and anti-social behaviour, promoting community safety, and further establishing our town centre.

“This funding will enable an innovative scheme, supporting local businesses, which has been a high priority for the town council since the council was established, through providing events to increase footfall, partnering with Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and business support through engagement meetings.

"This scheme is another initiative to improve communication and make our town a safe and enjoyable place for all to enjoy.”

However, an Environmental Visual Audit (EVA) was carried out by the police alongside North Northants Council (NNC) and Wellingborough Town Council, which noted graffiti, street drinking and other issues as problems the town centre still faces.

At the time Sgt Hughes, neighbourhood policing sergeant, said: “We know that there is still a lot of community concern regarding the anti-social behaviour in the town centre but I want to reassure local residents that we are continuing to work hard, alongside our partners, in order to tackle it.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure that anyone coming to the town centre feels safe.”

He also said that tackling anti-social behaviour is ‘not something we can solve overnight’.

The new scheme from Wellingborough Town Council and Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership hopes to be a ‘pioneering’ feat for the town.