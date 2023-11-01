Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say that anti-social behaviour in Wellingborough town centre has seen a 15 per cent decrease compared to 2022, but they remain committed to doing more to make it a ‘nicer place.’

During the summer, Northamptonshire Police ran an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) across Wellingborough, which saw a drop in the number of incidents in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Environmental Visual Audit (EVA) was carried out last month to examine the local area and identify methods to improve it, focusing on those which actively discourage crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough, town centre

Neighbourhood policing sergeant Baz Hughes said: “We know how much of an emotive issue the ASB in the town centre has been for local people and though it’s not something we can solve overnight, I am confident that headway is being made in this area and that by pulling together with our partners, we can continue to make the town centre a nicer place."

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Though a decline is positive news, the team continue to work hard to take that number down even further.”

The EVA was carried out alongside North Northants Council (NNC) and Wellingborough Town Council, and noted a number of issues affecting the area including graffiti, street drinking and the need to improve and update the general condition of certain areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The neighbourhood policing team have conducted targeted patrols in hotspot areas alongside NNC, while also hold surgeries for residents to express any concerns they may have.

Sgt Hughes added: “We know that there is still a lot of community concern regarding the anti-social behaviour in the town centre but I want to reassure local residents that we are continuing to work hard, alongside our partners, in order to tackle it.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure that anyone coming to the town centre feels safe and if you don’t, we would like to hear from you so please report your issues to us.”

Wellingborough town centre saw a decline in footfall during the pandemic, and is still finding its footing post-Covid.