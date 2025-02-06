Closure of Wellingborough restaurant not an easy decision as bosses look forward to the next adventure

June Plum, the award-winning Caribbean restaurant in Cambridge Street, will close its doors on March 15, but fans of its food won’t be without it completely.

The closure of the restaurant is ‘just the start of a new chapter’ according to bosses, who will be throwing a farewell party at the Wellingborough spot on March 1 before calling it a day two weeks later.

A Facebook post published by the business yesterday (February 5) reads: “After an incredible journey, we’re closing the doors of June Plum Restaurant on March 15, 2025. But don’t be sad—this is just the start of a new chapter.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s time for something new. With faith and excitement, we move forward into the next adventure. Thank you for all the love and support—we appreciate you more than words can say!"

June Plum was handed the award for best takeaway in the East Midlands at the 2023 Just Eat Restaurant Awards, and while the closure of the Cambridge Street restaurant may be cause for concern to some, bosses have reassured people that it will be focusing on catering events, as well as selling its signature sauces and seasonings online.

The business originally started out in a trailer on a retail park, and later moved into Wellingborough town centre, taking a spot in Cambridge Street, which has long held a reputation for its food options.

The restaurant has been a favourite for many locals, and was subject to a glowing review by Kettering’s own Richard Coles, and while its departure from the town centre is another knock to Wellingborough’s offerings, this isn’t necessarily the end for June Plum.