Wellingborough's June Plum named best takeaway in the East Midlands at Just Eat Restaurant Awards
Congratulations to Jodi and everyone at June Plum!
A Wellingborough restaurant has been named the best takeaway in the East Midlands.
June Plum in Cambridge Street was triumphant at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards, taking home the top takeaway title for the region.
Speaking after the win, Jodi Jenny from June Plum said: “We’re super pleased.”
Just Eat, the online food order and delivery brand which runs the annual awards, said on its website: "June Plum Food in Wellingborough well-deservedly won the Best Takeaway in the East Midlands Award.
"This woman-owned, family-run restaurant from Jodi Jenny, who grew up in Jamaica, is loved for its modern take on Jamaican dishes.
"As well as serving flavourful dishes to locals, she is committed to giving back to the community.
"Every year, Jenny decides on a different charity to raise money for.
"This year it is Recovery House, a drug and alcohol programme that has helped her own brother and many other men overcome addictions.
"What’s more, she has’s recently started an initiative at the restaurant which employs former local prisoners to help with their rehabilitation, by building new skills and re-integrate them with the world of work.”
Popular dishes from June Plum include brown stew chicken, curry goat and baked mac and cheese.
The Just Eat Restaurant Awards are run by Just Eat to recognise and reward the best restaurants on the food delivery platform.
Judges use your awards submission as well as customer reviews, commercial factors and consumer votes in picking out the winners.
All the winners were announced at an award ceremony in London on February 21 hosted by Joel Dommett.