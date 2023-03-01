News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough's June Plum named best takeaway in the East Midlands at Just Eat Restaurant Awards

Congratulations to Jodi and everyone at June Plum!

By Stephanie Weaver
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 11:33am

A Wellingborough restaurant has been named the best takeaway in the East Midlands.

June Plum in Cambridge Street was triumphant at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards, taking home the top takeaway title for the region.

Speaking after the win, Jodi Jenny from June Plum said: “We’re super pleased.”

Jodi Jenny (right) with TV presenter and awards host Joel Dommett
Just Eat, the online food order and delivery brand which runs the annual awards, said on its website: "June Plum Food in Wellingborough well-deservedly won the Best Takeaway in the East Midlands Award.

"This woman-owned, family-run restaurant from Jodi Jenny, who grew up in Jamaica, is loved for its modern take on Jamaican dishes.

"As well as serving flavourful dishes to locals, she is committed to giving back to the community.

"Every year, Jenny decides on a different charity to raise money for.

Jodi at the awards bash
"This year it is Recovery House, a drug and alcohol programme that has helped her own brother and many other men overcome addictions.

"What’s more, she has’s recently started an initiative at the restaurant which employs former local prisoners to help with their rehabilitation, by building new skills and re-integrate them with the world of work.”

Popular dishes from June Plum include brown stew chicken, curry goat and baked mac and cheese.

The Just Eat Restaurant Awards are run by Just Eat to recognise and reward the best restaurants on the food delivery platform.

Jodi (right) at the awards bash with TV chef and broadcaste Andi Oliver
Judges use your awards submission as well as customer reviews, commercial factors and consumer votes in picking out the winners.

All the winners were announced at an award ceremony in London on February 21 hosted by Joel Dommett.

The awards bash was held in London
