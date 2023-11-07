Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough Town Council is doubling down on its ‘commitment to enhancing the beauty and safety of the town centre’ by launching a new initiative to clean up its streets.

By working in collaboration with North Northants Council (NNC) and Northamptonshire Police, the town council is hoping to get the centre back to looking its best after an Environmental Visual Audit (EVA) identified key priorities to improve the area.

Leader of North Northants Council, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Wellingborough Town Council to help rejuvenate the heart of our town.

The clean-up efforts have already shown 'significant progress'

"Our dedicated team is fully committed to providing top-quality services including weed removal, litter clean-up, and graffiti eradication to restore the town centre to its former glory.”

The town council acknowledges that there is still work to be done, and are calling upon the support of local businesses and residents to be part of the new initiative by updating their shop fronts, ensuring their entrances are clear of litter and graffiti is removed from the outside of their premises.

This project also hopes to prioritise the control of anti-social behaviour, which police recently said has seen a 15 per cent decline, though admits there is still work to be done.

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, emphasised the need for community involvement.

He said: “We encourage businesses and residents to be our partners in this endeavour.

"If you witness any instances of anti-social behaviour or vandalism, please report them promptly through 101.

"Together, we can maintain a clean and safe town for everyone to enjoy.

"In response to public comments, we have been able to focus on the town centre and will continue to do so.

"We are very pleased with the work that North Northants Council have been able to undertake, which we really welcome, thank them for their help, and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them going forward to achieve an even more pleasant environment in Wellingborough.”