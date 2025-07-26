Classic car show returns to Rushden as over 420 vehicles to line Hall Park in August

Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) will once again host its annual classic car show in Hall Park on Sunday, August 3 bringing hundreds of vintage and exotic vehicles to the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proceeds from the donation-based entry will go towards supporting RHTS with its ongoing work and development, as the society regularly hosts events throughout the year.

Amber Webb, operations co-ordinator at Rushden Historical Transport Society said: “Join us for the Rushden Classic Car Show, taking place in the beautiful grounds of Hall Park, Rushden. Organised by the Rushden Historical Transport Society with the support of Rushden Town Council, this popular event promises a fantastic day out for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over 420 classic cars will be on display, along with a small selection of classic motorcycles. The vehicles span nearly a century - from vintage models dating back to 1926, right through to today’s modern supercars. There’s something for everyone.”

Plenty of exotic and unique cars will be seen at Hall Park on Sunday, August 3 from 11am to 4pm

Also on the day, which starts at 11am and ends at 4pm, will be more than 40 local businesses and charities, a variety of food and drink, a licensed bar, children’s amusements, and live music from The Rock-Ola Rockets in the park’s walled garden.

A special film showcase from the Northamptonshire Film Archive Trust will also take place, featuring highlights from their archive of over 5,000 local short films, shown inside Rushden Hall.

Limited on-site parking is available for £10 on a first-come-first served basis, which includes the entry donation.

Further information about the event on August 3 can be found by contacting Rushden Historical Transport Society at [email protected].