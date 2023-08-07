News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall ParkRushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park
Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park

In pictures - See the classic cars that lined Rushden's Hall Park as vintage vehicles took over the town

More than 400 cars were on display
By William Carter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST

Attendees at Hall Park in Rushden were greeted by over 400 classic cars yesterday (August 6), with a show courtesy of Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) and the Rotary Club.

Despite some uneven forecasts the weather held out and people were able to wander around the park, taking a look at anything from roaring Ford Mustangs, to humble Fiat 500s while gorging on ice cream and shopping at one of the many vendors.

The classic car show has become a staple of Rushden’s summer schedule, being the third annual occurrence, and the 2023 event was yet another success.

The funds will help RHTS to continue the development of the home of RHTS, and The Rotary Club will use the money raised to support its chosen charities.

Here’s a collection of some of the highlights – which were your favourite?

If you have any photos that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park

1. Hall Park welcomes hundreds of classic cars

Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park Photo: William Carter

Photo Sales
Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park

2. Hall Park welcomes hundreds of classic cars

Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park Photo: William Carter

Photo Sales
Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park

3. Hall Park welcomes hundreds of classic cars

Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park Photo: William Carter

Photo Sales
Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park

4. Hall Park welcomes hundreds of classic cars

Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park Photo: William Carter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:RushdenRotary Club