More than 400 cars were on display

Attendees at Hall Park in Rushden were greeted by over 400 classic cars yesterday (August 6), with a show courtesy of Rushden Historical Transport Society (RHTS) and the Rotary Club.

Despite some uneven forecasts the weather held out and people were able to wander around the park, taking a look at anything from roaring Ford Mustangs, to humble Fiat 500s while gorging on ice cream and shopping at one of the many vendors.

The classic car show has become a staple of Rushden’s summer schedule, being the third annual occurrence, and the 2023 event was yet another success.

The funds will help RHTS to continue the development of the home of RHTS, and The Rotary Club will use the money raised to support its chosen charities.

Here’s a collection of some of the highlights – which were your favourite?

If you have any photos that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

1 . Hall Park welcomes hundreds of classic cars Rushden Historical Transport Society and the Rushden Rotary Club host car show in Hall Park Photo: William Carter Photo Sales

