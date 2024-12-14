Christmas Tractor Run returns this weekend as host of farming vehicles to journey from Chester House to Rushden Lakes for charity

The now-annual Mowerman Christmas Tractor Run will take place this weekend, raising vital funds for local charities.

Up to 70 tractors will line the streets for a whole different reason tomorrow (Sunday, December 15) as a host of farming vehicles dressed in festive decorations and Christmas lights will travel from Chester House to Rushden Lakes in what has become a yearly tradition.

Now in its third year, the free-to-attend event hosted by Wellingborough-based business Mowerman Garden Machinery will begin at midday, with the intention of setting off from the Chester House Estate at 4pm.

Stewart Garrett-Harvey, the company’s director, said: “All the team at Mowerman are super excited for the 2024 Christmas Illuminated charity tractor run.

“We have mixed things up this year with a new route and some new charities. The main aim is to spread some festive cheer and more importantly raise lots of money for the charities."

This year’s run is in support of a trio of local charities, the first of which being Kelly’s Heroes, also based in Wellingborough which was founded by the family of Kelly Hewitt and aims to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

Also beneficiaries of the event are Our Brave Knight, which raises money for XIAP Deficiency (XLP-2) research, as well as Kettering Special Care Baby Unit, which provides care to newborn babies who are in need of intensive care.

Tractors will leave Chester House before visiting spots including Market Square in Higham Ferrers, Welcome Inn in Rushden, Irchester Country Park, the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Finedon’s Tesco, finishing with a lap around Rushden Lakes via the Chowns Mill roundabout.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “The Chester House Estate is proud to be supporting the Mowerman Tractor Run for a third year. This is always a special event and a real highlight of our Christmas calendar with thousands of visitors coming down to the site, getting into the festive spirit and donating to some fantastic local charities.

“This Sunday, we’ll be welcoming up to 70 tractors on site from midday and they’ll be with us until 4pm when they set off on their journey - so please do come down, see the tractors lit up, hear about all the charities and the fabulous work they do, enjoy a festive pulled pork bap from our BBQ or a festive treat in our farmhouse cafe while soaking up the festive atmosphere.”

Reserved parking at Chester House is sold out, and the remainder of spaces will be on a first-come-first-served basis at the site’s Claudius Way car park.

The full route can be found here.