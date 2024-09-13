Kelly’s Heroes charity to lead the 2025 Baton of Hope Tour in Northamptonshire

Local mental health and suicide prevention charity, Kelly’s Heroes have been specially selected as the Northamptonshire Project Lead for the 2025 Baton of Hope Tour.

As the tour makes its way to the county for the first time in 2025, the charity welcomed the news that it had been selected to project lead the tour, which it said is a major achievement for the community. This follows a challenging and competitive application process, where 20 areas across the UK were selected for this prestigious tour. Tour dates are still to be confirmed and at present 19th September 2025 has been marked for Northamptonshire.

Sherry Adams, CEO, Kelly’s Heroes highlighted how the Baton of Hope Tour is a unique opportunity for Northamptonshire to shine on a national stage, and how it presents a pivotal moment for everyone to come together to raise awareness and promote hope and recovery. The tour is dedicated to reducing suicides across the country, with the powerful message that there is always hope and help available.

As project lead, Kelly’s Heroes are looking to set up a working group to coordinate all aspects of the tour in Northamptonshire. This will bring together a diverse group of voices from across the public sector, private sector, charities and all those with lived experience to help plan this impactful day. There will be numerous opportunities to get involved, including:

Co-founders of Kelly’s Heroes, Kelly Hewitt’s mum Rachael Hewitt and sister Amy Hewitt-Riley

· Event Sponsorship: Businesses can play a vital role in supporting and enhancing the day’s events.

· Baton Holders: Individuals and organisations will have the chance to be a part of the Baton of Hope Walk across Northamptonshire.

· Celebration Event: A significant event will be organised to mark the occasion and amplify our message of hope.

Sherry said: “We are delighted to be appointed project lead for our county for the 2025 Baton of hope tour. The application process was tough, but what an achievement for us to be able to bring Northamptonshire into this nationwide tour.

“We supported the inaugural tour in 2023 by participating in Milton Keynes as Baton holders, so we know that the essence aligns perfectly with everything we do on a day-to-day basis through our services and support. The focus of the day will be on promoting hope and recovery, with the key objective of reducing suicides. We believe that by coming together, we can make a profound difference in our community.”

If you are interested in being a part of this important initiative, please email [email protected] with your details. The charity is looking to hold a kick off meeting in late October, and highlighted how it is crucial to have as many perspectives as possible involved and are urging businesses, community groups and people in the region to express their interest.

To find out more about Kelly’s Heroes and see how you can get your business or community group involved, please visit www.kellysheroes.org.uk.

For more information on Baton of Hope please visit www.batonofhopeuk.org

Sherry added: “Let’s work together to make Northamptonshire a beacon of hope!”