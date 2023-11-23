Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas will soon befall Wellingborough as lights will line the centre after the official switch-on this Saturday.

The event, which begins at 1pm, promises an array of live entertainment, ‘delightful’ market stalls and a variety of live performers, all before the switch is flipped at 5.30pm.

A spokesperson from Wellingborough Town Council said: "Be part of this unforgettable celebration that marks the beginning of the festive season in Wellingborough.

The 2022 event was well attended

"Gather your family and friends for an afternoon filled with joy, entertainment, and the spirit of Christmas.

Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) will be on hand to provide a soundtrack to the afternoon, as well as ‘cheerful and heart-warming ukulele melodies’ from Welly Ukes. Katie Rose Parker will also perform during the event and a Michael Buble tribute act will help attendees to ‘feel the magic of the festive season.’

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of the town council, said: “Christmas is coming!

"That special time of year for families – and the Christmas spirit starts here, with the lights switch-on and lots for all ages to enjoy as the Wellingborough community comes together to start the celebrations.

"Market Street will, once again, be the centre of things, so please come down and enjoy.”

Festive stalls featuring local businesses with unique gift ideas will litter Market Street, and Father Christmas will take time out of his busy schedule to make a special appearance.

The afternoon will culminate in a firework display over the town that promises to ‘leave spectators in awe.’

Wellingborough Mayor, Cllr Valerie Anslow, said ‘This is going to be another amazing event for the whole family and I can’t wait to see the fairies walking on stilts and hear the performers on the stage.

"Two young people, the winners of my ‘Treasure Hunt’ competition will join me on stage to turn on the Christmas lights, and anyone can come and have a go on my chocolate raffle stall.

"See you there.”