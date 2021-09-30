Chowns Mill lane closure cancelled as bad weather predicted for area

National Highways has warned motorists that roadworks planned for a section of road from the Chowns Mill junction will take place a week later than scheduled due to a forecast of adverse weather.

Resurfacing works were due to take place on the eastbound carriageway from Saturday, October 2, to Monday, October 4, but the closures have been put back by seven days.

The scheduled work on the £24m upgrade of the A45 junction with the A6 has been postponed as a precaution to protect workers and members of the public using the road between Chowns Mill and Stanwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The half hamburger roundabout was finished earlier this month

A National Highways spokesman said: "Due to the adverse weather conditions and high winds forecasted, we’ve cancelled this weekend's planned Saturday and Sunday closure of the A45 eastbound between Chowns Mill junction and Stanwick, which was to carry out surfacing works.

"We appreciate that this is very short notice. We’ve carefully weighed up the information available and have decided to postpone the work for the safety of staff and the travelling public.

"We’ve re-scheduled the weekend's planned surfacing works, which will now take place over the weekend of October 8 to 11, which is a change to the previously advertised A45 westbound closure. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Work to complete the half-hamburger section of the junction was finished earlier this month.The A45 eastbound closure between Chowns Mill roundabout and Stanwick roundabout is now scheduled for 8pm on Friday, October 8 to 5am on Monday, October 11.