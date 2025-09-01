Chester House to host free open day at Archeological Resource Centre giving people a glimpse at the history of Northamptonshire

Chester House will welcome visitors to its research centre on Saturday, September 20, at an open day event which will feature Roman artefacts, human bones, and more.

Visitors are invited to drop in between 10am and 4pm to see some of the items and exhibits unearthed in Northamptonshire, including Roman artefacts from the settlement which the Chester House Estate currently sits atop.

A Chester House Estate spokesman said: “Join us for an ARC Open Day where we will invite visitors into the Northamptonshire Archaeological Resource Centre (ARC) store rooms.

"Discover archaeological archives from excavations carried out in Northamptonshire, meet curators and volunteers and learn how we care for these items, see some of our favorites and discover what’s been uncovered from your parish.”

The Archeological Resource Centre is based at Chester House Estate

People who attend the free tours will have the opportunity to see highlights of the rich collection from all periods of history, as well as the chance to handle real archaeological objects, learn about human bones from a team of osteologists, learn the basics of metal object conservation and how to clean Roman coins, and the chance to wash real archaeological finds so that they are ready to archive.

Items in the ARC include a woolly rhino, a fragment of a Roman painting depicting a woman and a unique green frog ornament, all of which were discovered in Northamptonshire.

The open day is part of Heritage Open Days, a national 10-day event each September where free events are put on to celebrate the country’s history.

More information about the ARC can be found here, and tickets can be booked for the ARC tours online here.