Charity football game raises vital funds for Red Kite Special Academy

The cheque was handed over to Red Kite Academy

A snack firm held a charity football tournament at Corby Town FC to raise cash for Red Kite Special Academy.

Taste Original, which is based on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, hosted 24 teams for the event that took place at the Steel Park ground.

The five-a-side tournament was put on at the end of May and raised a huge £2781.68 for the school in Purbeck Drive whose pupils have a huge range of many different educational needs.

Bosses at the firm visited the school to hand over a cheque.

Taste Original Training co-ordinator Craig McKirdy said: “We tried to get local businesses to join us to raise as much money as we could for the kids.

Red Kite will spend the money on running its summer holiday scheme for its pupils to keep them active and engaged over the summer and to give hard-working families some respite.

"This is the second tournament we’ve done. We did the last one in 2019 but had to pause over the pandemic.

"The Red Kite Cup was won by Sawyer Building Control and the plate for the runner-up went to Taste Original who lost on penalties.

"We had loads of support from the club and The Clubhouse which we’d like to thank them for.”