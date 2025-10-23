Following national changes to laws around public safety and terrorism, there will be changes to Blue Badge parking for this year’s Corby fireworks display.

Blue Badge parking will now only be located at Corby Boating Lake car park (NN17 2UN) and spaces must be booked in advance via the Discover Northamptonshire website.

On the night, stewards will be checking car parking tickets and anyone without a valid ticket and Blue Badge will not be permitted access to the car park.

You will only be able to park between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday, November 5 - anyone arriving after this time will not be permitted access.

Stewards will be on hand to assist and answer any questions around suggested viewing areas near the Boating Lake.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northants Council, said: “This event is always a highlight of the year and we’re looking forward to this year’s display.

“But we also need to make sure residents attending are safe and to do this we’re following the new national guidance which is why we have changed how Blue Badge parking works this year.

“If you require a Blue Badge space, please book your car parking ticket as soon as possible as spaces are limited.”

For anyone attending the event, residents are being asked to follow directions from marshals to help keep everyone safe while watching the fireworks and torchlight procession.

Click here for more information about fireworks displays taking place in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden as well as across Northamptonshire this year.