Free Corby bonfire night firework display returns on November 5 - here's all you need to know

By Alison Bagley
Published 13th Oct 2025, 17:04 BST
North Northamptonshire Council representatives will lead a torchlit procession on November 5 as part of the free annual bonfire night celebrations in Corby.

Carrying torches, the procession will wend its way thorough the town’s woodland to the boating lake from the Corby International Pool starting at 6.30pm, before the bonfire is lit at 7pm.

Crowds need to be position by 7.30pm near Corby Boating Lake when the professionally-delivered fireworks display is due to light up the night sky.

Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform UK), leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this extremely popular event, which always brings the community together.

Corby firework display and bonfire returns on November 5/National Worldplaceholder image
Corby firework display and bonfire returns on November 5/National World

“We look forward to welcoming residents from across North Northamptonshire for an evening that is sure to sparkle and delight.”

Road closures will be in place from 6pm with no access from the BP Fourways Garage into Cottingham Road along Westcott Way.

Residents are being asked to follow directions from marshals to help keep everyone safe whilst watching the fireworks and torchlight procession.

