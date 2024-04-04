Mum Julie Heron of the SEND Action Group and Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Corby Lee Barron.

Dozens of parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities will gather in Corby this weekend to talk about their experiences in getting help for their children.

The SEND Parents Mini Conference on Saturday (April 6) is a chance for people to share the difficulties they have had in accessing support from North Northamptonshire Council, and to talk about solutions to the problems they have encountered.

Parents have reported difficulties in obtaining Education, Health and Care Plans for their children and many have struggled to find suitable school places.

The number of children with EHCPs in North Northamptonshire is set to double during the next decade.

Although representatives from North Northamptonshire Council had been invited to the conference, they will not be attending and have instead offered parents a separate opportunity to speak to them.

An inspection report last month revealed systemic and widespread problems with NNC’s SEND department.

A spokeswoman for North Northamptonshire SEND Action Group said: “We feel deeply disappointed but sadly not surprised that the local authority has decided not to attend the event especially in light of the damming OFSTED report.“This opportunity could have been the start of building trust and hear directly, not through a third party what is going wrong and what is working to improve the service for all.“The local authority have invited us to speak to them directly and while we appreciate the offer, visibility for all is one of our key points.

"Nothing will be discussed in secret behind closed doors. This is something SEND parents are subjected to all too often and we promise as an action group that everything will be publicised and visible for all.“We are still excited to be having the meeting on Saturday and we have 40 people due to attend the event.

“It is hoped that the local authority will reconsider their position for future events but for now we will continue to move forward with the support we have from each other and some key members of the council.”

Labour parliamentary candidate for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron said: “‘The Ofsted report for SEND in the county was alarming and it shows that children and families have been failed

"I look forward to this event and listening to many issues affecting families and looking at solutions. I understand there are other support groups out there doing great thing in representing families and I am happy to speak to them and anyone else being let down by the authority, the children and families of this area deserve better.”

The mini conference takes place at Our Lady’s Catholic Club, 77 Occupation Road, Corby, NN17 1EE between 10am and 1pm.