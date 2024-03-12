Action group for parents of children with SEND in North Northamptonshire to host its first conference

Mum Julie Heron and Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Corby Lee Barron.

A support group formed by parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities in North Northamptonshire is inviting people from across the area to come along to its first major event.

With the number of children in North Northamptonshire waiting to be allocated an appropriate school place on the rise, parents had anecdotally begun to hear from hundreds of families of children waiting for a ECHP.

So, as a result, they decided to form a new group to support parents, guardians and children.

Local mum Julie Heron said: “We are there to support parent and carers of children with SEND in North Northamptonshire. Many feel lost, unsupported and struggle to get the care, education or support their child and family needs.”

The North Northants SEND action group have been working together with Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) and Lee Barron, Labour candidate for Corby and East Northants, to look at how they can come together to support each other.

They have now organised a conference to listen to people’s issues and look at solutions.

Lee Barron said: “It seems like it is a daily occurrence that I am told of serious issues with SEND education in North Northants.

"We need to support these families and find solutions. Many feel they are on their own. They are not. We want to work with North Northamptonshire Council and parents to find solutions.”

Julie added: “We have informative guest speakers and our aim from the day is to collate the top concerns and give parents a voice with clear next steps and aims of what will happen next.

“Spaces are limited so please book as soon as you can.

“We do not want any barriers stopping people being part of this so if you have no childcare let us know. If you or a family member needs any adaptations let us know. Any way at all we can help.”

The conference will be on Saturday, April 6, at Pen Green Research Centre, Rockingham Road, Corby NN17 1AG from 10am to 1pm.

Parking is limited although there is additional parking nearby.