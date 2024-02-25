Chairman of Kettering Civic Society steps down after decades of service to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community stalwart who has helped to champion Kettering is to step down from his role as the chairman of the town’s civic society.

Paul Ansell, a retired architect, has been the public face of Kettering Civic Society and has led the campaign group since 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As borough architect with Kettering Borough Council for many years, he designed many civic buildings in the area and remodelled the interiors of many well-known Kettering landmarks.

Chairman of the Kettering Civic Society Paul Ansell.

Volunteering for the Civic Society he turned his skills to highlight local projects and heritage events promoting Kettering. Secretary of the group Monica Ozdemir said he would be greatly missed.

She said: “Paul’s approach to problems is thoughtful, considerate, and respectful, and it has been both fun and a great privilege to work with him – although we will no doubt be calling on his advice in the future. I am forever grateful to have had such a great mentor whose skills I greatly admire."

As chairman, he attended many council meetings, wrote many letters, and paid visits to National Lottery offices in Nottingham to secure funding for projects.

Archive picture: Kettering Mosaic with l-r John Coleman, Mayor of Kettering Maurice Bayes, Paul Ansell , Chris Hole, Monica Ozdemir, Robert Mercer - November 2006

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ozedmir added: “Besides being creative in his professional life, what a great achievement it is to also devote one’s life to civic matters.