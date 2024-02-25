News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Chairman of Kettering Civic Society steps down after decades of service to town

He’s spent the past 24 years heading up the vital local group
By Alison Bagley
Published 25th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A community stalwart who has helped to champion Kettering is to step down from his role as the chairman of the town’s civic society.

Paul Ansell, a retired architect, has been the public face of Kettering Civic Society and has led the campaign group since 2000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As borough architect with Kettering Borough Council for many years, he designed many civic buildings in the area and remodelled the interiors of many well-known Kettering landmarks.

Most Popular
Chairman of the Kettering Civic Society Paul Ansell.Chairman of the Kettering Civic Society Paul Ansell.
Chairman of the Kettering Civic Society Paul Ansell.

Volunteering for the Civic Society he turned his skills to highlight local projects and heritage events promoting Kettering. Secretary of the group Monica Ozdemir said he would be greatly missed.

She said: “Paul’s approach to problems is thoughtful, considerate, and respectful, and it has been both fun and a great privilege to work with him – although we will no doubt be calling on his advice in the future. I am forever grateful to have had such a great mentor whose skills I greatly admire."

Read More
Picture special of Kettering Festival of Literature with poetry, prose and award...

As chairman, he attended many council meetings, wrote many letters, and paid visits to National Lottery offices in Nottingham to secure funding for projects.

Archive picture: Kettering Mosaic with l-r John Coleman, Mayor of Kettering Maurice Bayes, Paul Ansell , Chris Hole, Monica Ozdemir, Robert Mercer - November 2006Archive picture: Kettering Mosaic with l-r John Coleman, Mayor of Kettering Maurice Bayes, Paul Ansell , Chris Hole, Monica Ozdemir, Robert Mercer - November 2006
Archive picture: Kettering Mosaic with l-r John Coleman, Mayor of Kettering Maurice Bayes, Paul Ansell , Chris Hole, Monica Ozdemir, Robert Mercer - November 2006
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Ozedmir added: “Besides being creative in his professional life, what a great achievement it is to also devote one’s life to civic matters.

“If there were to be a statue of him, it should be placed on Bowling Green Road, showing him running with his rolled-up plans in the direction of the council planning department.”

Related topics:Kettering Borough CouncilNottinghamNational Lottery