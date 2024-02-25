Chairman of Kettering Civic Society steps down after decades of service to town
and live on Freeview channel 276
A community stalwart who has helped to champion Kettering is to step down from his role as the chairman of the town’s civic society.
Paul Ansell, a retired architect, has been the public face of Kettering Civic Society and has led the campaign group since 2000.
As borough architect with Kettering Borough Council for many years, he designed many civic buildings in the area and remodelled the interiors of many well-known Kettering landmarks.
Volunteering for the Civic Society he turned his skills to highlight local projects and heritage events promoting Kettering. Secretary of the group Monica Ozdemir said he would be greatly missed.
She said: “Paul’s approach to problems is thoughtful, considerate, and respectful, and it has been both fun and a great privilege to work with him – although we will no doubt be calling on his advice in the future. I am forever grateful to have had such a great mentor whose skills I greatly admire."
As chairman, he attended many council meetings, wrote many letters, and paid visits to National Lottery offices in Nottingham to secure funding for projects.
Ms Ozedmir added: “Besides being creative in his professional life, what a great achievement it is to also devote one’s life to civic matters.
“If there were to be a statue of him, it should be placed on Bowling Green Road, showing him running with his rolled-up plans in the direction of the council planning department.”