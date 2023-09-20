News you can trust since 1897
Picture special of Kettering Festival of Literature with poetry, prose and award-winning authors

It was organised by Kettering Civic Society
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Organisers of the inaugural Kettering Festival of Literature say they are delighted at the public’s response to the event on Saturday (September 16).

Hosted across the town at multiple venues, workshops and readings by writers were held to celebrate poetry and prose.

Monica Ozdemir, secretary of Kettering Civic Society, said: “I’m delighted. We have had some amazing feedback. It’s been a huge community event and I’m very grateful to all the writers, venues and volunteers – they have been wonderful. So many people have been involved in bringing this to fruition.”

At a prizegiving ceremony in St Peter and St Paul Church, awards were given to winners of the writing competitions.

Kettering-born author Ian Addis accepted the annual Silver Rose Bowl Award for his contribution to the town, presented to him by Deputy Lieutenant Ian Luck.

Thanking the Civic Society, he said: “I’m humbled to be included in the list of winners.”

