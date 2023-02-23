'Chainsaw massacre' as much-loved 120-year-old Wellingborough lime trees cut down to make way for road widening

Wellingborough residents who campaigned to save 40 trees along London Road’s Walks have spoken of their distress after workers cut down the lime avenue.

A week after protesters first gathered under the historic trees and despite dogged determination to save them, contractors took out the 120-year-old limes one by one.

As some activists watched workers – no police were at the scene – contractors methodically went from tree to tree, others were too upset to be there in person.

The line of tree stumps

Jonathan Hornett, of Wellingborough Eco Group, said: “It’s a chainsaw massacre of our history and more importantly our environment. Wellingborough is trees. When you come into Wellingborough you have tree-lined avenues at every entrance but we don’t have that anymore because of this senseless vandalism.

"We have organised a litter pick on Saturday and it makes you feel like ‘what’s the point?’ You may as well let them turn Wellingborough into a cesspit. The councillors who voted for this should be appalled.”

Marion Turner-Hawes who has been seeking every possible way of halting the tree felling has vowed to carry on the fight to protect any more trees under threat.

One of the trees is felled

Even as the trees were being felled, she continued her efforts to meet with developers to discuss the tree felling but broke off to witness the clearance.

She said: “I felt I had to come down. I want to support the people who are here. We will keep trying to save as many trees as we can. The fight will continue to safeguard the environment.

"It’s a massive wake-up call for the whole community. This happened almost without warning. We have to take an interest otherwise things like this are going to be done.”

Campaigner Neil McDonald said: “I’ve witnessed a crime which I reported to the police, it was a crime against nature and against all common sense – they ignored me and supported the developers who don’t care about our town, our heritage, our children or our planet. I couldn’t watch the trees being felled as it distresses me too much.

Campaigners with placards

"I’m heartbroken but will keep fighting for what I think is right – please save our trees.”

London Road - the 120-year-old lime trees lie in the adjacent field where they were felled

A contractor chainsaws one of the lime trees