Campaigners hoping to save an avenue of trees from developers’ chainsaws have been unable to stop the felling.

After a long stand-off between protesters and construction contractors, Northants Police stepped in and arrested three people. A fourth was arrested later.

All morning residents had gathered in peaceful protest thwarting attempts to unload heavy plant equipment.

Kerry Leese and Marion Turner-Hawes

It looked as if clearance work would wait until risk assessments had been carried out but at about 1.30pm chainsaws sprung into action, swiftly downing two trees where the Victorian railings had been removed with an angle grinder.

Campaigner Marion Turner-Hawes said: “I’m just so devastated. I am angry the residents have been left to be the frontline.

"It’s really upsetting people for everybody. We as residents have been left to try and protect the trees and our natural heritage when this is the responsibility of our primary council NNC.

"The tree protection legislation gives the powers and responsibility of enforcing TPOs to local authorities such as NNC, and NNC has the powers to prevent all of this upset and distress of people and business by issuing a temporary stop notice and creating space for all parties to address the uncertainty about the lawfulness or otherwise of felling the trees.”

Protesters in the road

Protesters in tears hugged each other as they surveyed where the trees had been felled.

Jonathan Hornett of Wellingborough Eco Group said: “I’m absolutely gutted. There are scores of people in tears through the actions of NNC and Bovis Homes contractors. I feel sick to the pit of my stomach. It’s a criminal act against our history and environment.”

The remainder of the clearance work will continue tomorrow (Thursday) after the road closure takes place at 9.30am.

Ms Turner-Hawes added: “I would like to invite the residents and business owners of Wellingborough tomorrow morning to come and bare witness to this civic vandalism.”

The tree

