Centuries-old tree in Rushden park to be felled despite efforts to preserve it
Yesterday (May 21) it was reported that the tree would require ‘urgent remedial work’ due in large part to the insides being rotten, however this morning it was found to have dropped two large limbs, meaning that it is now beyond saving.
Vivienne Prodger, clerk of Rushden Town Council, said: “I’m quite upset about it, but it’s got to come down.
“We can’t save it from a safety point of view. It’s a really old tree and it’s come to the end of its life. It’s very sad, we are all very upset about it.
"We have done everything we could to save it. I feel like we have lost a family member.”
The tree is believed to be around 300-years-old.
It was set fire to 18 years ago, and 12 years ago around one third of the tree was removed in an effort to preserve it.
Barriers and safety notices have been placed around the tree, which is expected to be felled later today.