Urgent remedial work for 'wonderful' beech tree in Rushden park

Urgent remedial work has been carried out on an old beech tree in a popular Rushden park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safety barriers have been put up around the tree in Hall Park while work to help preserve it is being carried out.

And Rushden Town Council has warned that further work may be needed in the next few months too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A town council spokesman said: “Our wonderful old Beech tree has had to undergo some urgent remedial works and will require further attention over the next few months.

"Please observe the barriers and safety notices we have placed around the tree.

"We are working hard to preserve the tree and would appreciate your understanding and co-operation in this matter.”