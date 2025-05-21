Urgent remedial work for 'wonderful' beech tree in Rushden park
Safety barriers have been put up around the tree in Hall Park while work to help preserve it is being carried out.
And Rushden Town Council has warned that further work may be needed in the next few months too.
A town council spokesman said: “Our wonderful old Beech tree has had to undergo some urgent remedial works and will require further attention over the next few months.
"Please observe the barriers and safety notices we have placed around the tree.
"We are working hard to preserve the tree and would appreciate your understanding and co-operation in this matter.”