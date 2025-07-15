CCTV may be installed at a Kettering park to enhance public safety and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Residents are being asked their views launched by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) on proposed CCTV at Spring Rise Park, Kettering.

The public consultation on plans to installation of the security cameras would be funded through the Clear, Hold Build Approach by the Office of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I know that our communities want us to focus on the issues that matter to them. If these cameras are approved, they will be a really useful tool in preventing anti-social behaviour in this well-used public park.”

CCTV cameras could be installed at Spring Rise Park in Kettering /National World/Google

The two CCTV cameras would be monitored by staff in a secure location and is intended to deter anti-social behaviour, support enforcement efforts, and provide reassurance to park users.

Tragically in January this year, Spring Rise Park became the scene of a murder enquiry after Ryan Burton was attacked and died of his injuries.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Matt Rock said: “Following our discussions with residents highlighting their safety concerns around Spring Rise Park, I’m really pleased that we’ve received funding from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to install these monitored CCTV cameras.

“This is a real positive for the area and will help local people feel safer in using and enjoying the park, and I’d encourage people to share their thoughts on the cameras by filling out the council’s survey.

“What residents think really matters to us and our partners, and I look forward to continuing to work positively with our community to improve the area for everyone.”

Located between Highfield Road and Springfield Road, the green space has seen a rise in incidents prompting the NNC to consider additional security measures.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, NNC’s executive member for communities, said: “Our green spaces are well used, and we want residents to feel safe when using them.

“This initiative is part of the council’s broader strategy to enhance public safety and reduce anti-social behaviour in community spaces.“

The Your Voice Matters consultation is open until August 10, 2025 and can be accessed online via NNC’s consultation hub.