Sixth person appears in court charged with Ryan Burton's murder as magistrates hear horrific details of fatal attack

Murder investigation: Ryan Burton who was originally from Corby died after being attacked in Spring Rise Park, off Highfield Road, Kettering/Northants Police/ National World

A boy has made his first appearance in court this morning after he was charged with a Kettering murder overnight.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court just before noon today (Thursday, April 3) to answer a single count against him.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, and accompanied by an appropriate adult, he stood in the dock to confirm his name, and nodded when asked if he understood the charges against him.

No application was made for bail.

He is one of six defendants who are set to stand trial this summer for the murder of Ryan Burton, formerly of Corby, in Spring Rise park, Kettering

Prosecutors today outlined details of the attack on Ryan, 34, on January 10.

The court heard how Ryan had his hands severed and a horrendous injury to his face when paramedics arrived on the scene. He was placed in an induced coma on his arrival at hospital but never recovered and died six days later.

Magistrates made an order restricting reporting of the teen’s identity.

The other defendants in the case are:

• Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24

• Connor White, 25

• Kyle Derek McSkimming, 23

• Keiton Underwood, 20

• Ace Hill, 18

They are all due before Northampton Crown Court tomorrow for a case management hearing.