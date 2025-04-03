Boy, 16, charged with murder of Ryan Burton in Kettering with five other men

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Detectives investigating the death of 34-year-old Ryan Burton in Kettering have charged a sixth person with his murder.

Ryan, who was originally from Corby, was seriously assaulted in the town’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10. He sadly died at University Hospital Coventry six days later.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 2), a 16-year-old boy was re-arrested following new evidence and in the early hours of today (Thursday, April 3), was charged with one count of murder. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court this morning.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was originally arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and remains on police bail for this offence.

Murder: Ryan Burton died after being attacked in Spring Rise Park, Kettering/National World

Five other men are due to stand trial in the autumn after entering not guilty pleas to murder and a separate offence of robbery on the same date. They are:

• Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24

• Connor White, 25

• Kyle Derek McSkimming, 23

• Keiton Underwood, 20

• Ace Hill, 18

