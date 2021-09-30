Case closed, say Steelmen as spectator 'spoken to at length' over sectarian chanting allegation

The Steelmen were thrashed 6-0 at Boston United.

Corby Town FC say they have spoken to a spectator 'at length' instead of handing out a ban after an allegation of sectarian chanting.

The Steelmen launched an investigation when the allegation was made after they were thrashed 6-0 at Boston United in the FA Cup on September 18.

They promised to take swift and appropriate action and said they would not tolerate racism or discrimination.

Now a statement by club safety officer Liam Warren has revealed they have identified the person responsible and spoken to them at length about how it was not acceptable.

But Mr Warren said he was sure it would not happen again and that he believed in education instead of a standard ban.

The statement said: "After numerous conversations with our partners and board members, the person responsible was identified and spoken to at length about what happened and explained to why it is not acceptable in any walk of life, never mind football.

"As a club, I am proud of the behavior and attitude from our supporters, both at home and away games.

"Although this was an isolated incident I am sure it will not happen again.

"As stated previously, I believe in education and not the standard ban or exclusion in this first instance.