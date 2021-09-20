Steelmen investigating allegations of sectarian chanting

Scott Garner opens the scoring for Boston United in Corby Town's 6-0 defeat in the FA Cup. Picture by Alison Bagley

An investigation has been opened at Corby Town FC after allegations of sectarian chanting at their FA Cup drubbing on Saturday.

The Steelmen were well beaten at National League North side Boston United in the second qualifying round, going down 6-0.

Allegations of sectarian chanting by a small minority of spectators after the game are now being investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club say they will not tolerate any discriminatory language.

A statement by club safety officer Liam Warren said: "It has come to our attention that a small portion of our fans have been using some extremely offensive and derogative language.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory language, abuse, chanting and behaviour of any kind.

"It is vital that our varied community of fans, present and future, understand that we will not tolerate racism and discrimination.

"We find hateful behaviour based on any form of discrimination abhorrent and wholly unacceptable.

"We are a fully inclusive club, and in alignment with our #CTFCForAll values are committed to eradicating any form of discrimination.

"I am currently investigating this matter and will take swift and appropriate action.