Candlelit vigil to be held for 61 Wellingborough trees on eve of demolition work
Work starts to chop down part of The Walks in London Road on Monday
Campaigners who have been protesting against the planned felling of more than 60 mature trees in Wellingborough will hold a candlelit vigil.
Residents have been invited to gather in London Road under the avenue of lime trees due to be cut down starting on Monday (February 20).
Organiser Marion Turner-Hawes has urged people to meet at 6pm on Sunday, near The Dog and Duck for the vigil, and again the following morning.
As well as coordinating potests, the vigil and a petition, she has tried to stop the destruction of the trees – hoping for an eleventh hour reprieve.
She said: “I had tears in my eyes when I saw just how many wonderful people had turned up to protest.
"One planning document as part of the initial permission in 2008 clearly shows that 11 trees were identified, but other information we have received from North Northants Council (NNC) says 32 trees have been agreed, and yet further verbal information states all the trees in the section from the Dog and Duck to the river will be felled – 61 Trees.
“We can not have a situation on Monday where all the trees are felled only to discover a few days later there was only agreement in the planning permissions for 11.”
Thousands of people have signed an online petition which has been submitted to NNC and a request made for a 'temporary stop notice' to be issued.
A further protest will take place early on Monday morning.
London Road will be closed from 9.30am until 3pm for five days to allow the works.
Ms Turner-Hawes has asked people to write to their councillors and to Peter Bone MP for Wellingborough.
She said: “I don't want any trees within The Walks to be felled and I hope the council and the developers will reconsider entirely, or at least work with us to ensure only that the minimum number of trees are affected, and that this is in line with proven planning permissions, supporting the community's goal to safeguard these trees and our home.”