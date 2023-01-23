Campaign to save Rushden cinema theatre for community use gathers support

A campaign group formed to save a disused former bingo hall, theatre and cinema in the heart of Rushden town centre has urged members of the community to support their plan.

Rushden Ritz Theatre Preservation group was founded after Flutters Bingo Hall, formerly The Ritz Cinema, in Alfred Street, ceased trading and shut its doors in December.

On sale for £625,000, they want the 12,645 sq ft complex to become a community space for performing and creative arts.

Members of the Rushden Ritz Preservation Group

Founder member of Rushden Ritz Theatre Preservation group Reg Challinor said: “Our plan for the building is to run it as a multi-use theatre, cinema, bingo hall and activity space. It could increase footfall in the town. It would be good for the whole community, commercially and socially. We have an opportunity to make it a community venue – for the community by the community.

"It very much depends on what help we can get from the local government.”

Rushden resident Barbara Pritchard worked in the building at the cinema and as a bingo caller.

She said: “To me it’s part of Rushden. My children watched films here. Some people think Rushden is just the Lakes. It’s not.”

Reg Challinor

Actor David Mander remembers watching productions on the Ritz stage.

He said: “I have got fond memories of the 80s watching my dad and my sister in various musicals. It’s a 1,200-seater entertainment venue. What we’re worried about is it being bought for flats.

"We are determined to push this through – we need to get this moving.”

Campaign supporter Gigi Gold has recently moved to the area.

Julie Walton

She said: “We have just moved to Rushden and there’s a nice community feel about it. It makes sense to make it a multi-use space and not only honouring the preservation but breathe new life into it.”

Performer Julie Walton said: “It would be a like a dream to have this as a venue. It’s such a beautiful building,”

And Sean Prosser added: “The Save the Rushden Ritz campaign offers us the opportunity to take control of a community space in an accessible, historic building to provide a creative outlet for local residents of all ages.

“This kind of opportunity doesn't come up very often, and if we're successful it will not only allow us to create local access to arts and culture, but also a natural footfall for the shops and restaurants on Rushden High Street.”

Gigi Gold

Flutters Bingo shut last month when 2 Fat Ladies Leisure Ltd handed back the lease of the business to the building’s owners.

Rushden Ritz Theatre Preservation group will meet with Rushden Town Council in the hope that the bingo hall can be listed as an Asset of Community Value with their help.

When an Asset of Community Value is put up for sale members of the community can enact the Community Right to Bid, which gives them a moratorium period of six months to determine if they can raise the finance to buy the asset.

