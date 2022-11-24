Last day for Rushden bingo hall for final eyes down as Flutters closes after 40 years of trading

One of the county’s remaining three bingo halls will close its doors next month with the loss of 12 jobs.

Flutters Bingo will shut for the final eyes down after their Christmas party afternoon on Monday, December, 19, after 40 years trading.

Staff will be treated to a special farewell party by Flutters Bingo’s owners 2 Fat Ladies Leisure Ltd.

Flutters Bingo, in College Street, Rushden

The family-run company will hand back the lease of the business to the building’s owners citing rising costs and a slow recovery after Covid.

Managing director Peter Woolley said: “We feel we did all we could to make the business sustainable.

"My family’s company took on the club about four years ago. We restructured and brought in a family member to run the club. Across the four years we have tried to get the club to a sustainable level. We pumped finances in. The pandemic swiped us sideways. Public transport has been an issue. There’s no buses running in and out of Rushden at night and it’s pretty land-locked with no parking. Looking ahead costs will rise – business rates, minimum wage and energy prices.

"Someone else might be able to give it a go, but as it stands we are handing the business back and our last day will be Monday, December 19.

Flutters Bingo was founded in 1982

”We’ll certainly miss being in Rushden.”

Employees of the College Street venue have said that they are sad to be losing their jobs.

She said: “I’m not angry, I’m sad. I’ve been here 20 years.”

Another said: “I’ve been here 29 years – I don’t think it’s hit me yet."

Flutters Bingo in College Street, Rushden

Flutters Bingo opened in the Ritz Cinema in September 1982. Films continued to be screened during school holiday afternoons into the mid-1980s.

The Ritz opened November 1936, seating more than 1,000 – 721 in the stalls and 470 in the circle.

In October 1973, plans were approved to demolished the cinema and build a supermarket on the site, but these were later dropped.

A message in the foyer said: “It is with deep regret to announce that with effect from Monday afternoon December, 19, Flutters Bingo will cease to operate.

Flutters Bingo in Rushden - the former Ritz cinema

“Our last evening session will be Sunday, December 18. Our last afternoon session will be Monday, December 19.

“Thank you all for your valued support.”