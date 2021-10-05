Butterwick Kettering cakery opening date revealed

A Corby cakery whose sweet treats and bakes have proved a social media sensation will open its floral archway doors in Kettering next week.

Butterwick, established by Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, will open their second shop - expanding the brand from their first bakery and coffee shop in Corby's Rockingham Road.

The shop in Kettering's Market Place will welcome customers on Monday, October 11, from 10am to 6pm and will be open seven days a week.

Butterwick - Kettering

Ryan said: "We are buzzing so much to be opening in Kettering with this new venture.

"We are Corby people and we won't leave Corby, but what we have found is that a lot of our customers already travel over from Kettering and the surrounding area."

Since they opened their first shop, their ranges of cakes, cookies, brownies and doughnuts have flown off the shelves, with the artisan snacks also a feast for the eyes for thousands of Instagram users.

Bakes will be produced at their Corby base - extended earlier this year- with fresh supplies being brought in daily.

Bakers will produce the cakes in Corby for the Kettering shop

And the popular firm's expansion doesn't stop there - as they've also signed terms on two more shops.

Their next ventures will be in Wellingborough, where they are opening in the old Rowlatts shop, and in nearby Market Harborough.

Butterwick hopes to open in those two locations by early 2022.

The floral arch, complete has golden mixing spoons, to greet customers was created by Kettering floral artist Rockabilly Rose

Fresh from the bakery

Butterwick Kettering in Market Place will open on Monday, October 11 at 10am

Ryan Scarborough - co-owner of Butterwick