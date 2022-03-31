Business owner’s dismay at Kettering street’s parking ‘madness’

A Kettering business owner has voiced his dismay at the lack of parking enforcement in a town centre street that has left cars parked in loading bays and outside shops.

Jason Tagg, owner of Vinyl Coffee, a record and coffee shop in Market Street, has a pavement licence so customers can enjoy refreshments outside.

But drivers have been using the pedestrianised areas to dump their cars.

Mr Tagg said: “It’s a pedestrianised one-way street but it’s been madness. We have gone down all the channels to get it sorted. I think it is affecting businesses.”

The rising bollards at the top of Market Street, at the junction with Horsemarket, had been out of action for two months from the middle of January. They were mended this week.

Mr Tagg said: “It’s a nice pedestrian street but who would want to sit outside with vans and cars? I have only seen the wardens three times since I opened. People even drive up the wrong way.”

Kettering Food Bank has premises accessed from Market Street so that their van can collect and deliver much-needed supplies.

Jane Calcott, Kettering Food Bank trustee, said: “People are parking for half a day and not getting ticketed. There are a lot of vehicles that are parked there for a long time.

"It’s the lack of enforcement that’s the problem. When people come to pick up parcels there’s no space because cars are parked in the loading bay.”

Mr Tagg added: “The police can’t issue a ticket unless its an obstruction. It’s bonkers – I have to rush to put out my furniture in a pedestrianised zone.”

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Civil parking enforcement in Market Street, Kettering, is undertaken by North Northamptonshire Council wardens. They enforce contraventions under the Traffic Management Act 2004 and are able to issue Penalty Charge Notices for contraventions.

“The location is covered by The Northamptonshire County Council (Kettering District) (Waiting and Loading Restrictions and On Street Parking Places) Consolidation Order 2020.

“We are aware of ongoing parking issues in this area and we have been monitoring parking and carrying out enforcement for some time. We will continue to patrol, monitor and enforce, as appropriate, as part of the warden’s patrols.”