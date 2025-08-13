Burton Latimer twins memorial celebration hospice fundraiser raises £11k thanks to community effort

A fundraising celebration fun day for a children’s hospice in memory of Burton Latimer twin boys has raised more than £11,000.

Mason and Hannah Thomas were supported by Rainbows Children’s Hospice during their pregnancy in 2022, when one of their twins, Lennie, was diagnosed with having multiple congenital abnormalities.

Lennie died on November 2, 2022, shortly after he and twin brother Reggie were born, but tragically, Reggie too passed away unexpectedly in October 2023. He was just 11 months and 16 days old.

To mark their lives and raise funds for Rainbows Children’s Hospice, Mason and Hannah – and the twin’s little sister Penelope – hosted a fun day at Kettering Town FC’s ground.

Hannah said: “Mason and I are beyond grateful for everyone for supporting us but also coming along to remember and celebrate our beautiful boys, Reggie and Lennie. We hope we did them proud.

"So much love was around on the day and we couldn’t have asked for it to go any better. So many personalised items too, made specifically for the day, of lions and giraffes which is what we associate with the boys.

"The turn-out was amazing with over 500 people coming to support us. We hope everyone had as much fun as we did.”

Setting a target of £1,000, takings on the day of £5,196 were boosted by a generous donation from Corby sweet company iFoodsUK with their customers adding of £6,004 – a total of £11,200.

Hannah said: “We are in complete shock how this much money was raised from just £1s and 50p games, food, drink and £5 max entry. Just shows what an amazing turn-out we had and how generous everyone is. The incredible amount of money completely went above our target of £1,000.

"Thank you to everyone who was involved in making this day such a success from our friends and family who worked so hard on the day and the run up, all the local businesses who came along and showcased their amazing talent with their products, iFoodsUK for their incredible team and customers, everyone who donated prizes for the raffle/ tombola – those who donated online if you weren’t able to attend and of course everyone of you who came and spent all your money. This day wouldn’t have been such a success if it wasn’t for you all.”

Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Loughborough supports more than 750 babies, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in the East Midlands.

For information about Rainbows Children’s Hospice go to https://www.rainbows.co.uk/