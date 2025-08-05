Families are being invited to a fundraiser for a hospice in memory of twins from Burton Latimer whose parents were helped by the organisation after tragically losing both boys.

Mason and Hannah Thomas were supported by Rainbows Children’s Hospice during their pregnancy in 2022, when one of the twins, Lennie was diagnosed with having multiple congenital abnormalities.

Lennie died on November 2, 2022, shortly after he and twin brother Reggie were born, but tragically, Reggie too passed away unexpectedly in October 2023. He was just 11 months and 16 days old.

Supported through the double heartbreak by Rainbows Children’s Hospice, Mason and Hannah have joined with family and friends to fundraise for the team that helped them.

Hannah and Mason Thomas with Reggie/Thomas family

Hannah said: “Rainbows Children’s Hospice supports children and families in the East Midlands including Northamptonshire. The support they gave us has been invaluable at such a difficult time and we want to raise money but also awareness for the charity too.

"The sorrow of the loss of both of our boys is indescribable, touching not only our lives but our entire family and friends.

"Reggie, with his cheeky smile and wild hair, brought sunshine into all our lives every day. His laughter, joy, and incredible spirit were a beacon of hope and love, helping us navigate the profound pain of losing Lennie.”

Family and supporters have already raised tens of thousands of pounds from charity events including a race night and a marathon bike ride.

Mason and Hannah Thomas with Reggie at their wedding just weeks before Reggie passed away /Craig Addison Photography

On Sunday, (August 10) the family will host a fun day at Kettering Town Football Club’s Polwell Lane ground in Burton Latimer from 1pm to 5pm.

Entry fees – £5 for adults and £3 for children – allow free access to bouncy castles, football goals, inflatable darts and other attractions, and Hannah wants it to be a celebration of Reggie and Lennie’s lives.

She said: “They brought so much joy into our lives. It’s a celebration. There’s a lot of bad things that happened but we don’t want to dwell on that because them coming into the world something happy. We are really looking forward to it. This year is all about having fun and raising awareness. We would like to raise as much as possible. Everything is going to be affordable including cakes for a pound.”

Mason and Hannah welcomed a daughter, Penelope, 11 months ago into their family and they have been supported by Leicester Hospitals – they recently learnt that Reggie had an inherited heart condition.

Hannah and Mason Thomas present Rainbows with a share of £11,000 raised at a charity Race Night - the rest of the money raised was donated to Leicester Hospitals Charity/ Thomas family

Rainbows Children’s Hospice is currently caring for over 750 babies and children from birth to 25 years with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Not only does the hospice offer end-of-life support, they offer respite and short breaks, as well as bereavement support. Their mission is to transform care, relieve pain, and provide unwavering support to families, helping them create lasting memories and offering comfort during and after the loss of a loved one.

The hospice needs around £12m a year with only 13 per cent of that coming from government funding.

Hannah said: “Rainbow’s Hospice supported our family in many ways, such as helping speak to the funeral home, something Mason and I couldn’t bring ourselves to say out loud. “They also visited our home, helped with anniversaries, birthdays and seasonal celebrations which were very different for us as a family. The hospice provided us with a support worker who was at the end of the phone when we required, invited us to yearly memorial events and bereavement groups.

“When we lost Reggie suddenly, the loss was completely different due to it being an unexplained death and other agencies were involved. We were also not able to spend any time with Reggie after he had died and were left leaving the hospital with no further information on what happened or happens next.

"There was no support for us as a family, and this is where Rainbows stepped in and supported us when it wasn’t their remit to. Less than 12 hours after we rang them, they were at our house and they became our contact between the coroner, police and the child death overview panel. Rainbows helped us when no one else did and for that we will forever be grateful.

“We are doing these events because we want to raise awareness of Rainbows and the amazing work they do. We will never be able to repay them for the support, they gave us when we lost Reggie.”

Hannah added: “Everyone is welcome. Join us for a day filled with laughter, great memories, and joy. Something the boys would want us to do in their memory.” The fun day is on Sunday, August 10, at Kettering Town Football Club in Polwell Lane, Burton Latimer, NN15 5PS.