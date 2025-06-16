Burton Latimer man charged with murder appears before judge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

A 35-year-old Burton Latimer man charged with murder has appeared before a judge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Knight, of Donnington Road, appeared before District Judge Mehta at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, June 16.

Knight has been charged with one count of murder after the body of a woman was discovered by officers on Friday (June 13).

Limping as he walked into the dock Knight, who was wearing a grey long-sleeved top and matching jogging bottoms, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Northampton Magistrates' Court /Donnington Road, Burton Latimer/National World

He was told that due to the serious nature of the charge the case would be sent to Northampton Crown Court.

Judge Mehta said: “You face an allegation that can only be dealt with in a Crown court.”

Inquiries into another incident near the McDonald’s in Folley Way led police to discovering the body at a house in Donnington Road.

Officers discovered the body of the woman in her 30s at the home. A man had been involved in a collision in Folley Way at about 3.30pm the same day.

A forensic post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday, June 14, at Leicester Royal Infirmary, gave the preliminary cause of death as ‘applied pressure to the victim’s neck’.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are continuing their investigation into the woman’s death.

No application was made for bail and Knight was remanded before an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, June 18.