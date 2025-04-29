Burton Latimer and Corby Weetabix strikers 'determined' as they begin two-day industrial action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weetabix strikers say they are 'determined' as 460 Usdaw union members begin two days of industrial action at the Burton Latimer and Corby factories.

Workers who are members of Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) are taking strike action in a dispute about pay.

Usdaw members were balloted in March and have been in negotiations with the company to reach a settlement but talks have failed to reach an agreement.

Workers from factory production lines producing iconic brands were waving flags and banners outside all entrances to the Burton Latimer headquarters.

Gavin Dadley, Usdaw regional secretary, said: “After many many months of negotiations that have failed to reach a satisfactory outcome for our members, we have taken the decision, as a last resort, to take industrial action.

"It’s a dispute solely over pay – Weetabix is not a bad employer. We asked for a substantial increase, submitted back in September 2024. We have had numerous meetings and we haven’t reached a level that we feel we can recommend to our members.”

The ballot for industrial action closed on March 17, 2025, giving the union a mandate for taking industrial action.

Usdaw members say they are ‘determined’ to win and that the action had halted the Burton Latimer factory’s production lines.

Garnering support for their cause from passing motorists, strikers will stay out for two days across the different shifts.

They said: “We are determined. None of us want to be on strike but we don’t feel we have a choice.”

Members of Usdaw previously walked out in 2021 in a fight for ‘fair pay’. Members of the union who worked on the Alpen cereal bar line at the Burton Latimer plant had rejected a company offer.

Weetabix engineers who were members of the union Unite also took industrial action in 2021, the 80 engineers went on strike two days a week over a 'fire and rehire' move.

A Weetabix spokesperson said “We are naturally disappointed to see our team on strike, but respect the voice of our production operators and their representatives Usdaw. As a business we continue to invest in our people and offer competitive salaries. Our door remains open to our team and their representatives to agree on an equitable solution that is fair to our wider workforce of 1,200. “We are not expecting to see any impact on our stock availability due to robust planning and a resilient supply chain."