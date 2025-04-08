Brooke Weston Trust facing 'significant financial short-term challenge' as staff asked to 'tighten belts'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering-based academy trust that manages 12 schools has warned staff that they are facing a 'significant financial short-term challenge' and they need to tighten ‘budgetary belts’.

Brooke Weston Trust (BWT) oversees schools across Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire – Brooke Weston Academy, Corby Business Academy, Corby Technical School, Beanfield Primary School, Gretton Primary School, Oakley Vale Primary School, in the Corby area, Kettering Science Academy and Compass Primary Academy in Kettering and Thrapston Primary School, as well as Thomas Clarkson Academy, Peckover Primary School and The Wisbech Academy all in Wisbech.

Staff received a letter last week from Dr Andrew Campbell, chief executive of Brooke Weston Trust, in which he praised colleagues for their ‘commitment’ and ‘exceptional work’ but warned the ‘significant financial short-term challenge’ needed to be overcome before the summer.

The letter said: “It is the privilege of my life to lead Brooke Weston Trust and as I write, I am thinking of the brilliant staff working across our family of 12 schools every day. Your commitment to help children succeed is there for all to see.

Dr Andrew Campbell chief executive of Brooke Weston Trust /Brooke Weston Trust

“I am writing to you because together we have a significant financial short-term challenge to overcome before the summer and I need your help to do it.

"After a tough winter, we must all tighten our belts financially as much as we can now Easter is here."

Dr Campbell has met with principals and asked them to ‘revisit’ their spending plans for the rest of the school year.

Non-urgent expenditure will be postponed until after September, and cheaper solutions will be found for urgent spending.

Richard Kempa NASUWT

The letter said: “We have also identified instances where some schools have not received all the income owed to them this year (some special needs funding, for example) and we are pursuing this with relevant authorities now.

“The future for BWT is very bright.

"I realise this letter may cause some concern. For that I am sorry. I think it’s important to say our current challenge is symptomatic of the national issues in education funding which many schools and trusts across England are facing this year.”

In a statement to the Northants Telegraph Andrew Campbell, Chief Executive of Brooke Weston Trust, added: “Across Brooke Weston Trust, we are very proud of the exceptional work of our staff who are delivering on our mission of Ambition For All in our communities.

“However, all schools and trusts across the country are managing increasingly challenging budgets as costs continue to rise much quicker than school funding increases allow.

“We are committed to delivering the highest quality education for all our students as we try to balance these budgetary pressures. We are currently asking our schools to review their budgets and cost plans to make sure we are focusing our funds on supporting our students. We are also reviewing where any other efficiencies can be made as we move into the last part of this school year.”

Teaching union members have shared their concerns that jobs may be put at risk.

Richard Kempa, the NASUWT’s North Northants negotiating secretary said: “The NASUWT are concerned that the Brooke Weston Trust (BWT) has shared with our members a ‘significant financial short-term challenge’.

"The NASUWT has informed our members that they need to be very cautious over making any suggestion regarding ‘savings’ that could have unintended consequences for example putting members' jobs at risk.

“The NASUWT find this situation very disappointing given the CEO of BWT recently enjoyed a £25,000 pay rise.

“This will not sit comfortably with our members. During a time when teachers record some of the highest levels of unpaid overtime – and this employer does have a poor track record in this area – this 16.6 per cent pay rise awarded to the CEO feels excessive.

“Our members received a 5.5 per cent pay rise nationally last year which seems very unfair.

“Teachers' pay has fallen in real terms over the last 15 years so our members are worse off. A very significant proportion of the success BWT schools enjoy is from the hard work of our members – and the hard work from the children and young people in their care.

“Expecting our members to tighten their belts when the CEO enjoys an excessive pay rise will not help industrial relations.

“The NASUWT will continue to work with the trust but uppermost in our minds is to ensure that our members pay and conditions are not undermined by any hastily thought out short-term solutions.”