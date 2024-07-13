Bosses hope Kettering soft play centre will open in two weeks after delay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses hope a soft play centre which is returning to a Kettering leisure complex will open in two weeks’ time after a delay.

Excitement has been building ahead of the opening of the revamped Tigers Indoor Play Centre at Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) after the previous play area, Kids Play, closed during the Covid pandemic.

Children and families were due to be welcomed back at an official opening event in early July but managers have now confirmed it is likely to be later this month.

in a social media statement, Tigers Indoor Play Kettering Ltd said: "All of the team have been working very hard behind the scenes to get Tigers Indoor Play Kettering up and running.

A look at Tigers Indoor Play Kettering. Credit: Tigers Indoor Play Kettering

"Unfortunately we have been delayed due to contractors and booking systems but we are hoping to be open in two weeks’ time.”

The play centre will feature a designated area for children under five and a main frame for children up to 12-years-old, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for toddlers, young children and pre-teens.

Parents will be able to relax in the seating area next to the café and have access to free Wi-Fi while keeping an eye on their children as they explore the multi-level play structures, slides and interactive zones as well as some ‘surprises’.

Indy Mann, general manager of KLV, previously said: “We are delighted to welcome Tigers Indoor Play to Kettering Leisure Village who have experience in the indoor play industry.

"We are excited to see the doors open again and welcome the people of Kettering town back to the facility.”