Much-loved soft play area to return to Kettering Leisure Village this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering Leisure Village’s (KLV) soft play area is set to return this summer, managers have confirmed.

As part of the continued development of Kettering Leisure Village, KLV managers have announced the planned re-opening of its much-loved indoor soft play centre.

Partnering with Tigers Indoor Play Ltd, of Daventry, the official re-opening event is planned for early July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous play area – Kids Play – closed during the Covid-19 pandemic but after refurbishment the indoor facility is set to welcome back families and children.

Tigers Play Area in Daventry/Steve Brill

Indy Mann, general manager of KLV, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tigers Indoor Play to Kettering Leisure Village who have experience in the indoor play industry, we are excited to see the doors open again and welcome the people of Kettering town back to the facility.”

A spokesman for Tigers Indoor Play said: “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a space that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of families in our community. We are confident that the new and improved centre will provide endless fun and cherished memories for all our visitors.”

The revamped Tigers Indoor Play Centre will feature a designated area for children under five and a main frame for children up to 12-years-old, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for toddlers, young children and pre-teens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents will be able to relax in the seating area next to the café, and have access to free Wi-Fi, while keeping an eye on their children as they explore the multi-level play structures, slides and interactive zones as well as some ‘surprises’.

Kettering Kids Plays KLV 2006

The opening date will be announced but has promised ‘a day filled with joyous activities, special guests, and delightful surprises’.