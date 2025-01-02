Bosses ‘delighted’ as new chicken restaurant coming soon to Wellingborough new build estate
Refurbishment is under way to turn unit 1a in Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park into a ‘quick service restaurant’ specialising in ‘fresh to order’ signature chicken wings, as well as burgers, loaded fries and flavoured milkshakes.
The Wellingborough spot will be the brand’s 15th location, with others being spread out around the Midlands, including the likes of Leamington Spa, Watford and Derby.
Wingers will join the likes of The Co-op and Bewiched, which recently opened in the new housing development.
Turpesh Gajjar, franchisee and store owner, said: “We are delighted to open store number 15 for the Wingers brand.
"We can't wait to get the new store open so everyone can try some top notch buttermilk fried chicken. We pride ourselves on using top quality ingredients and cooking fresh to order.”
Wingers began as a family business when Amran Sunner and his brother, Dylan, opened their first restaurant in Lichfield, with the most recent opening in Stafford on December 20.
With the arrival of American brands such as Popeyes and Wingstop to the UK, Wingers wants to be the more local alternative, as the brand is ‘homegrown’ in the UK.
It was decided that Glenvale Park would be the best place for the new Wellingborough restaurant, as bosses were keen to set up shop in a place that is close to an ‘up-and-coming’ community instead of opting for the High Street.
The restaurant will offer eat-in, takeaway, order online and delivery options, and will offer students 10 per cent off in-store purchases from Monday to Thursday.
No fixed opening date has been set as building works have continued over the Christmas period, though work is ‘on track’ and it is hoped that Wingers will be open around the end of January, depending on the refurbishment time.
