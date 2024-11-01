Rushden Lakes fast food restaurant Popeyes ‘blown away’ by hundreds of customers on opening day
The opening of the brand-new restaurant follows the success of the brand’s drive thru in Walter Tull Way, Northampton in 2023.
Opening day saw Mardi Gras-inspired brass band 'The Brass Funkeys' bringing ‘the spirit of New Orleans’ to guests as doors opened.
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Chicken-lovers in Northamptonshire have once again blown us away, with over 100 people queuing to get their hands on our famous chicken sandwich at the Rushden opening this morning.”
The new restaurant at Unit L4, Rushden Lakes Retail Park is now open from 8am until 11pm every day, and offers a mix of inside and outdoor seating for more than 100 visitors, as well as touch-screen ordering.
Made popular in the USA, the menu includes chicken sandwiches, hot wings and tenders, and original biscuits and gravy.
First in the queue, Karam, arrived at Rushden Lakes at 5am for the opening. He said: “I’ve been to the Northampton one and loved the deluxe sandwich. I’m going to come back to this one every week for sure.”