Body found at Wellingborough village beauty spot

Detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found at Summer Leys Nature Reserve between Great Doddington and Wollaston.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called to the nature reserve shortly before 11am yesterday (Wednesday, July 6), after a member of the public saw a body in the water.

The woman was removed from the water and the area cordoned off. The nature reserve will continue to be closed to the public while specialist officers, including police divers, continue to search the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon in place at Summer Leys

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A forensic post-mortem is due to place later today (Thursday, July 7). The woman, who is believed to be 20-years-old, has not been formally identified yet however her family have been informed.

“Officers from the force’s Major Crime Team have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death and are appealing for anyone with relevant information to get in touch.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “Following this tragic discovery, we are working at pace to establish what has happened and are asking anyone who believes they may be able to help us to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I know many people will be concerned about this incident, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a large number of officers dedicated to our investigation.”

A police cordon in place at Summer Leys

Further information will be released in due course.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000388343.

A police officer at Summer Leys following the discovery of a woman's body

A police cordon in place at Summer Leys

A police cordon in place at Summer Leys