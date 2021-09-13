Biker, 54, fighting for life following Wellingborough crash

Police have confirmed a motorbike rider is fighting for his life in hospital following a smash in Wellingborough on Saturday night (September 11).

Crash investigators are appealing for information after the blue Suzuki SV650 was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A509, Park Farm Way.

The crash happened at a new roundabout being built alongside a new housing development between Sainsbury's and the Park Farm Industrial Estate.

Police are appealing for information following the smash which left a 54-year-old biker fighting for his life

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The rider, a 54-year-old man, was taken to University Coventry Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Anyone with information, particularly anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed this incident, is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using our incident number 616 of 11/09/21."