"Serious" bike crash closes Wellingborough road for five hours overnight
Police appeal for witnesses following collision on Park Farm Way
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wellingborough late last night (Saturday).
Crash investigators say the smash involved a blue Suzuki SV650 motorbike at a roundabout on the A509 Park Farm Way at around 11.15pm.
The road was shut for around five hours for recovery and investigation work and it is understood one person was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
Northamptonshire Police is asking for any witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to contact the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 616 of September 11.