The walled garden in Rushden's Hall park will play host to two annual events in September, promising cute pooches, classic music pieces, and family friendly activities for all ages.

Kicking off the busy weekend on September 7 is ‘Proms in the Park’, an annual event which is scheduled to begin at 7pm in the walled garden. Entry is £5, which also includes a a free Union Jack flag. People are advised to bring their own champagne, picnic, chairs and rugs.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “The 'proms' season is upon us, and we in Rushden pride ourselves on a very popular evening's entertainment with our very own 'Proms in the Park'.

“On Saturday, September7, set in the Walled Garden in the beautiful grounds of Hall Park, music will be provided by The Rushden Town Band playing all the favourites such as Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem.

There's a lot going on in September at Hall Park

“It promises to be an enjoyable evening and the mayor looks forward to welcoming you all.”

Proceeds from Proms in the Park will go towards Mayor of Rushden Cllr David Coleman’s chosen charities, which include The Royal British Legion (Rushden) Branch, Rushden Sea Cadets and Dementia UK.

One day later, on Sunday, September 8, the walled garden will play host to the annual ‘Bark in the Park’ from 10am until 4pm, with 2024 marking the tenth anniversary of the event.

Those who think their furry friend has what it takes to scoop the top prize in categories such as ‘waggiest tail’, ‘most appealing eyes’, and ‘best rescue’ are invited to enter each class for £2 each.

Also on the day will be a range of family friendly activities including charity and trade stalls, ‘Milo's Magnificent Tombola’, a hog roast, and other refreshments.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman added: “Calling all dog lovers, don’t miss out on a fun-filled day at our 10th Annual Fun Dog Show. Whether you have a playful puppy, a senior dog, or anything in between, there’s a class for every dog.

"Bring the whole family, grab some loose change, and join us for a day of tail-wagging fun.”