Members of an under threat bowls club have welcomed their club house and green being approved as an 'Asset of Community Value'.

Corby Forest Bowling Club launched a campaign to save the 72-year-old club after their landlords Star Pubs gave them a few weeks to vacate their club.

Now, as an Asset of Community Value if the land and buildings come up for sale, the town council or a community group with a local connection would be given a ‘fair chance’ to make a bid to buy it on the open market.

Members of Corby Forest Bowling Club with Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) and Cllr Willie Colquhoun (Lab, Lloyds) and Tom Pursglove MP

Star Pubs’ owners beer giant Heineken, met with a delegation of members and Councillor Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) and Corby MP Tom Pursglove (Con).

Cllr Pengelly said: “It was a positive meeting. They are going to come back to us with some proposals and the club is carrying on as normal.”

The club’s committee have yet to sign the new contract as there were clauses that meant they wouldn’t been allowed to hold social events on non-match days.

Roger Barnett of Corby Forest Bowling Club said: “We are looking forward to seeing what their plans are. We are pleased that we have had the meeting with Star Pubs. They are going to rewrite the contract so we would be able to use the club house. It’s a big step for us being an Asset of Community Value.”

Star Pubs still has the right to appeal the decision and the community value status means that the landowners must notify the council if they intend to sell. That would then trigger a six-week moratorium to allow time for the council to advise the nominator (the person who nominated the club as an asset) so they can consider placing a bid.

As well as the club being home to more than 50 members, the club house has been a community hub for bowlers with social events being held alongside sporting fixtures. They also won the Northamptonshire County League this year.